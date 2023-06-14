Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A group of African leaders are expected to arrive in Poland on their mediation mission in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a statement by Uganda’s president.

President Yoweri Museveni said six African presidents from Comoros, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Congo- Brazzaville, and Zambia are scheduled to arrive in Poland on Thursday to take the train trip to Kiev to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success,” Museveni said in his statement.

The African leaders want to persuade Ukraine and Russia into talks that could end the conflict.

Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone and briefed him about the “African leaders’ peace mission.”

“President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African heads of state and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission,” a statement from Ramaphosa’s office said.

1849 GMT — Lithuania joins over $116M air defence purchase for Ukraine

Together with six Western countries, Lithuania will purchase air defence capabilities for Ukraine worth $116.7 million (€107.5 million), the country's Defence Ministry said.

The move came as part of the 2nd phase of International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) procurements, a joint funding mechanism comprising the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Iceland as well as Lithuania.

Lithuania's Defence Ministry said the drones bought in the first phase will arrive in Ukraine this summer.

The IFU mechanism was established in March to ensure the continued supply of military support to Ukraine.

1821 GMT — Captured Ukrainian soldiers face trial in Russia

More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine have gone on trial in southern Russia.

The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion, an elite Ukrainian armed forces unit that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol.

Russian authorities have designated the Azov battalion as a terrorist group. The defendants are facing charges of involvement in a terrorist organization and taking part in action to overthrow the Russia-backed authorities in the Donetsk region.

They face sentences ranging from 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

1700 GMT — Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least six

Russian forces have fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa and shelled the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least six people and damaging dozens of homes, regional Ukrainian officials said.

In Odessa, three food warehouse employees were killed in a strike that also damaged homes, shops and cafes in the city's downtown, the regional administration said on Facebook. An additional 13 people were injured.

In eastern Ukraine, Donetsk province Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that at least three people died after shelling destroyed seven homes and damaged dozens more in the cities of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka.

Ten towns and villages along the front line in Donetsk were struck as Kiev's troops slowly advance, according to Ukraine's presidential office.

1243 GMT — NATO's Stoltenberg: Still early days in Ukraine's counteroffensive

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said alliance members must ensure Ukraine keeps getting enough arms to pursue its counter-offensive against Russia, as Kiev sustains losses in its long-awaited push.

"We do not know if this will be a turning point in the war (...) The more gains Ukraine makes, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"The most obvious thing is to ensure they have the weapons, the supplies, the maintenance to continue to conduct the offensive," Stoltenberg said.

1240 GMT — Russian 'goodwill' on Black Sea grain deal is 'not endless'

Russia's "goodwill" cannot last indefinitely when it comes to renewing the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin has said, a day after President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was considering withdrawing from the accord.

Moscow agreed reluctantly to extend the deal, known by diplomats as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, until July 17 on condition that it also received help with its own food and fertiliser exports.

"The extension of the grain deal was a goodwill gesture. Russia has repeatedly made such gestures...," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing.

"But unfortunately, in the absence of reciprocity, the lack of desire on the part of the collective West to fulfil part of the agreements concerning Russia, this manifestation of goodwill and political will cannot be endless," he said.

"That is why our exit from the deal after its expiry is being considered. But there is no decision yet," Peskov added.

1225 GMT — Russian parliament backs army recruitment of criminals for Ukraine conflict

The lower house of Russia's parliament has given its initial backing to legislation that will allow the Defence Ministry to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

More than 15 months into what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Moscow - whose forces have suffered heavy losses - is trying to recruit more soldiers for what is Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two.

1213 GMT — Belarusian president claims Ukraine's Zelenskyy had contacted him for talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that, at the request of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minsk and Kiev held contacts to discuss establishing diplomatic communications, but disagreements arose when the US learned about it.

"He (Zelenskyy) offers me: 'Let's talk,'" Lukashenko said in an interview with Russia TV channel Rossiya-1, adding that Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov also took part in the contacts between the two countries that were held in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

However, Lukashenko did not say when it took place.

The negotiations were going well, but “some kind of friction” emerged after the US “found out” about them, Lukashenko claimed, adding that the Ukrainian side offered to hold another round of talks in Istanbul, Türkiye, which he refused.

1205 GMT — Kremlin says it will not rename 'special military operation' in Ukraine

The Kremlin has said it was not considering changing the status of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Observers have previously speculated that Russia might designate the conflict either as a full-fledged war or as an "anti-terrorist operation".

1028 GMT — Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting

Ukraine has reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces in what it said was "extremely fierce" fighting, with Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar saying the Ukrainian actions had had "partial" success.

In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500 metres (220-550 yards) in various areas near the small eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350 metres in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.

"Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting, and air and artillery superiority of the enemy," Maliar said.

She reported continuing fighting near the village of Makarivka in the direction of the southern port city of Berdyansk, and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk in the Mariupol direction.

0906 GMT — France's Macron to discuss Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince this week

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the war in Ukraine and other matters when he meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, the French presidency said.

The planned talks between Macron and the Saudi crown prince come just a month after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of the Arab League in Saudi Arabia to canvas support, during a meeting at which Mohammed bin Salman expressed his readiness to mediate in the war between Moscow and Kiev.

0856 GMT — Six killed Tuesday after Russian shelling hit car in Ukraine: prosecutors