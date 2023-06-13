Saudi Arabia has announced an international conference next week to gather aid pledges for conflict-ravaged Sudan, where the United Nations says more than half the population urgently needs assistance and protection.

The pledging conference will be held on June 19, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday. It cited the Foreign Ministry and added that the country would jointly lead the meeting with Qatar, Egypt, Germany and the European Union, as well as UN agencies.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have been mediating in the eight-week fighting between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF.

A record 25 million people — more than half the population — are in need of aid and protection, according to the UN, but as of late May, the world body's needs for $2.6 million to address the crisis were only 13 percent funded.

Entire districts of Khartoum no longer have running water, electricity is only available for a few hours a week, most hospitals in combat zones are not functioning, and aid facilities have been looted.

The country's western Darfur region has also been a centre of the fighting.

Darfur Governor Mini Minawi, a former rebel leader now close to the army, in early June, declared Darfur a "disaster zone" and appealed for help from the international community.

In May, the warring sides signed a written agreement for a Saudi and US-brokered week-long ceasefire, later extended by five days, that aimed to provide safe humanitarian corridors. These did not actualise.

Sudan's annual rainy season begins in June, and medics have repeatedly warned that it threatens to make parts of the country inaccessible, while raising the risks of malaria, cholera and water-borne diseases.