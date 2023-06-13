Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington, the Biden administration is pushing New Delhi to cut through its own red tape and advance a deal for dozens of US-made armed drones, the Reuters news agency has reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

India has long expressed interest in buying large armed drones from the United States, but bureaucratic stumbling blocks have for years hampered a hoped-for deal for SeaGuardian drones that could be worth $2 billion to $3 billion.

US negotiators are counting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's White House visit on June 22 to break the log jam.

Since the date for Modi's visit was fixed, the US State Department, Pentagon and White House have asked India to be able to "show" progress on the deal for as many as 30 armable MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics, two sources said.

Modi and Biden are also expected to discuss the co-production of munitions and ground vehicles, like armoured personnel carriers, while Modi is in Washington, the sources said.

Spokespeople for the White House, Department of State and the Pentagon declined to comment on the negotiations.

US President Joe Biden has made deepening ties with India a cornerstone of his policy to counter China's growing influence, placing special attention this year on collaboration between the two countries on advanced military technologies, despite their lack of a formal security alliance.

New Delhi, which often prizes its non-alignment in conflicts between great powers abroad, has frustrated Washington by maintaining some defence and economic ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

'Acceptance of Necessity'

Breaking India's bureaucratic log jam on drones hinges on an internal meeting to generate an "Acceptance of Necessity" document, an Indian precursor to a formal "Letter of Request" which kicks off the foreign military sale process.