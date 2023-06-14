Israel's Military Advocate General has said that soldiers who left a Palestinian-American man outside overnight after detaining him and who was later found dead will not be criminally prosecuted but will face disciplinary measures.

Israeli forces detained 78-year-old Omar Abdalmajeed Asad at a makeshift checkpoint in his West Bank hometown of Jiljilya last January.

The soldiers left him supine and unresponsive at a construction site, saying they assumed he had fallen asleep.

Asad was later found dead in the early morning with a plastic zip tie still around one wrist.

The military said Asad had "loudly and persistently" resisted attempts by Israeli soldiers to lead him from his car to the security checkpoint.

Due to his refusal to cooperate, the soldiers temporarily gagged him with a strip of cloth and cuffed his hands with a zip tie, it said.

Following an initial probe, the military dismissed two officers and reprimanded a battalion commander over Asad's death, which it said resulted from "a moral failure and poor decision-making".

On Tuesday, the army's chief legal body said in a statement its decision was made "following the hearings and after a thorough examination of the investigation materials, which indicated no causal link was found between the errors in the conduct of the soldiers and [Asad's] death".

A Palestinian autopsy found that Asad, a former Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resident who had a history of heart problems, had suffered cardiac arrest caused by stress.

Palestinian officials attributed this to him having been manhandled by the Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh at the time has blamed Israeli forces for the man's death, calling it a "crime".

The Israeli military said a medical official found it impossible to determine that Asad's death was caused specifically by the soldiers' conduct, and that the soldiers could not have been aware of his medical condition.

It said the military laments Asad's death "and works to prevent the recurrence of such incidents".

Related Israel sacks army officers over custodial death of Palestinian American

Israelis rarely held responsible