Hundreds of thousands of locusts have descended on crops in northern Afghanistan, under the helpless gaze of farmers and their families already stalked by famine.

In the village of Kandali in northern Balkh, one of eight affected provinces in the country's breadbasket, a staggering swarm of grey insects has amassed on a fallow wheat field.

After feasting on the harvest, they laid eggs to hatch a new one the next spring, continuing a cycle of destruction in a nation where nine in 10 families already struggle to afford food, according to the UN.

"They eat everything that is green: wheat, peas, sesame," Baz Mohammad, the representative of Kandali village, told AFP news agency.

Desperate farmers used nets to sweep up the plague of Moroccan locusts - one of the world's most voracious pests - before burying them in trenches, but their numbers are still multiplying.

"We walk with hungry stomachs to kill the locusts. If we don't kill them, our agriculture will be ruined," Mohammad said.

This year's outbreak could destroy 1.2 million tonnes of wheat, a quarter of the annual harvest, at a loss of up to $480 million, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Afghanistan is facing its third consecutive year of drought, with farmers in Kandali reporting no rains since March, which could have helped wash away the bugs.

"Harvest forecasts this year are the best we have seen for the last three years," FAO Afghanistan representative Richard Trenchard said last month.

"But this outbreak threatens to destroy all these recent gains and dramatically worsen the food insecurity situation later this year and into next year."

The agency said conditions were "perfect" for locusts with "overgrazing, drought and very limited control measures".

The last two major infestations, which took place 20 and 40 years ago, cost the country an estimated eight percent and 25 percent of production, respectively.