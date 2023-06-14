A Chinese navy training vessel berthed in the Philippines for a rare port visit as the two countries contest reefs and waters in the South China Sea.

Dragon dances and a brass band greeted the 165-metre Qi Jiguang in Manila on Wednesday to mark its final stop on a Southeast Asian tour through Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei.

The Navy vessel is named after Qi Jiguang, a national hero of the Ming Dynasty of China. It was commissioned in February 2017 as the largest and most modernised Chinese homegrown professional training ship.

"It's a goodwill visit," Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian told reporters, without offering details.

The ship "conveys the concept of mutual trust concerning China's peaceful development", read a leaflet distributed by its crew to visitors.

Beijing claims most of the strategic South China Sea including waters close to Philippine shores, ignoring a 2016 international tribunal ruling that voided its claims.

Chinese coastguard or navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships carrying out supply missions to islands in the disputed sea that host Philippine garrisons, Manila says.

In February, Manila accused a Chinese ship of shining a military-grade laser at a Philippine coastguard boat escorting a supply vessel to the Spratly Islands.

Related Philippines, China commit to working on resolving protracted sea dispute

Manila 'will not lose an inch'