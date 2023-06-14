Matthias Weniger has put on a pair of white cloth gloves and carefully lifted a tarnished silver candleholder, looking for a yellowed sticker on the bottom of it.

The candlestick is one of 111 silver objects at the Bavarian National Museum that the Nazis stole from Jewish families during the Third Reich in 1939.

That's when they ordered all Jews living in Nazi Germany to bring their personal silver objects to pawn shops across the Reich - one of many laws created to humiliate, punish and exclude Jews.

Weniger, who is a curator at the Munich Museum and oversees its restitution efforts, has made it his mission to return as many of the silver objects as possible to the descendants of the original owners.

“These silver objects handed in at the pawn shops are often the only material things that remain from an existence wiped out in the Holocaust," Weniger told The Associated Press.

"Therefore it’s really important to try to find the families and give back the objects to them,” he added.

Many owners were murdered in the Holocaust or, if they succeeded to flee from the Nazis, ended up in far-flung corners of the globe.

A detective work

Despite these odds, and with a combination of thorough detective work, dedication and deep knowledge of history, Weniger has so far managed to return about 50 objects to the family members and relatives of the original owners.