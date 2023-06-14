WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bosnia school shooting wounds teacher, authorities detain child suspect
According to the Small Arms Survey research group, approximately 31 out of every 100 citizens owns a gun in the Balkan nation, highlighting the threat of guns in the country.
Bosnia school shooting wounds teacher, authorities detain child suspect
The wounded person is an English teacher who also worked as an assistant principal of the school in the notheastern city of Lukavac. / Photo: (STRINGER / AFP) / Others
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
June 14, 2023

A child has been arrested after allegedly shooting a teacher at an elementary school in the northeastern Bosnian city of Lukavac, officials and the family of the victim said.

Wednesday's incident comes a month after a 13-year-old gunned down 10 people - including nine fellow classmates - at an elementary school in neighbouring Serbia's capital Belgrade.

"The child, who is not yet 14, is under police supervision in the premises of the Lukavac Police Department, while firearms and other discarded items are secured until the investigation begins," the interior ministry of Tuzla canton said.

Media reports described the suspect as a former student who had recently transferred to another school.

The wounded person is an English teacher who also worked as an assistant principal of the school, the father of the victim Ismet Osmanovic told broadcaster N1.

RECOMMENDED

"The operation is still ongoing. Doctors told me he was stable," said Osmanovic.

According to the hospital in the nearby city of Tuzla, the victim in the shooting had sustained "gunshot wounds to the neck".

"The patient was intubated and he is being operated on," the University Clinic Centre of Tuzla said in a statement, according to local media.

According to the Small Arms Survey research group, approximately 31 out of every 100 citizens owns a gun in the Balkan nation.

RelatedSentences increased for two Serbs convicted of crimes in Balkan wars
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul