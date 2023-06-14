If Türkiye is expected to approve Stockholm's NATO bid expectations, Stockholm must do its part against the terrorist organisation ahead of the NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The NATO Summit will be held in Vilnius. Hopefully, unless something extraordinary happens, I will attend.”

"The expectations of Sweden do not mean that we will comply with these expectations. In order for us to comply with these expectations, first of all, Sweden must do its part," Erdogan on Tuesday told reporters.

His remarks came on the presidential plane returning from his first foreign tour after re-election to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan, respectively.

Erdogan reminded the reporters that he had a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul in early June.

"What we told him was this: If you expect us to respond to Sweden's expectations, first of all, Sweden must erase what this terrorist organisation has done. While we were expressing these to Stoltenberg, at that time, unfortunately, terrorists were demonstrating in the streets again in Sweden," the president said.

On the way to NATO membership, Erdogan called on Stockholm to step up and prevent PKK terrorists from operating in Sweden.

"What do the police forces do? The job of the police force is to stop them. ...There are already rights given to the police force by laws and the constitution. Use these rights. You will not use these rights, then you will tell us: 'Come and take Sweden into NATO.'