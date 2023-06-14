China is willing to play a positive role to help the Palestinians achieve peace with Israel, Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing.

"The fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Xi said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media, reiterating a 1967 UN Security Council resolution that Israel has long rejected.

The international community should increase development assistance and humanitarian help to the Palestinians, Xi added.

China also announced that it established a “strategic partnership” with Palestine.

Palestinians seek statehood in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. Israel quit Gaza in 2005 but continues to expand settlements in the West Bank and calls Jerusalem its eternal, indivisible capital.

Peace talks that were brokered by the United States have been frozen since 2014.

Three-day visit