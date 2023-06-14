African artists will have a category in the Grammy Awards preserved for them in the subsequent ceremonies.

The American recording academy announced on Tuesday that there will be the Best African Music Performance category that will attract contestants from the African continent only.

The Grammy Awards said the new Africa-specific category will highlight “regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions”.

Their statement added that the artists will battle it out in the genres like “Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz”.

Afrobeat is largely associated with Nigeria, while Amapiano is associated with South Africa. Genge is unique to Kenya, while Bongo Flava has its roots in Tanzania.

Ndombolo, a form of dance, is from the Democratic of the Congo, while Kizomba originated from Angola.

Two other categories

Grammys have also introduced two other categories. They are Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.