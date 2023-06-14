Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels have allegedly executed scores of villagers and militia members between November and April, and buried their bodies in mass graves, following a major offensive in Congo's restive east last year.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) released the findings in a report on Wednesday, accusing Rwanda of backing the group and calling for proper exhumations and investigations into the killings.

In April and May, after the group withdrew from Kishishe, HRW used photos, videos, testimonies and satellite images to establish the presence of 14 mass graves in the village, which they say appear to be only a few of the total burial sights.

The M23 denied the allegations in a statement and accused the watchdog of seeking to tarnish its image.

The Tutsi-led rebel offensive last year triggered an armed response from local and regional forces. Hundreds of thousands have fled fighting near the borders with Rwanda and Uganda.

Last year, the United Nations accused the group of executing at least 131 people in November in retaliation for clashes between M23 and rival armed groups. The UN's human rights office then later said that 171 civilians were executed in the last ten days of November.

Complicit of war crimes