Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has pledged to deepen ties between Managua and Tehran on a visit to Nicaragua as part of a tour of Latin American countries under US sanctions.

The Iranian leader, whose country is also sanctioned by the United States, kicked off his trip in Venezuela earlier this week before flying to Nicaragua.

He is also due to visit Cuba. Raisi arrived at Augusto C. Sandino airport in Managua on Tuesday accompanied by First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda and a delegation that includes the ministers of health, culture, oil and economic diplomacy.

"We are willing to share our capabilities and our experiences with the brotherly and friendly country of Nicaragua," Raisi said in a speech before deputies in the National Assembly, according to an official translation.

"There is a great geographical distance between Nicaragua and Iran and the Latin American region, but our hearts are very close and our goals are also very close," he said.

Raisi added that Iran and the Central American country "share a common history of struggle, of resistance, of revolutions, of combat against a common enemy."

His tour of allied nations in Latin America comes amid rising tensions with the administration of President Joe Biden.