Hundreds of migrants are feared missing after a fishing vessel they were on sank off Greece on its way from Libya to Italy, triggering a massive search operation in the Mediterranean.

Interim Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas has declared a three-day national mourning period after the shipwreck tragedy that resulted in the loss of at least 79 lives — one of the worst ever migrant disasters recorded.

Hundreds of people are thought to have been on board when the boat went down Wednesday, although there were conflicting information about the precise figure. Charity Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, earlier said it received alerts from people on board a ship in distress, that as many as 750 people were on board the vessel. Other reports say more than 500 people were on board.

Rescuers saved 104 passengers — including Egyptians, Syrians, Pakistanis, Afghans and Palestinians — and recovered 79 bodies. And the search went on early Thursday for more, with aircraft dropping flares to help search teams.

“It's one of the biggest (such) operations ever in the Mediterranean,” Greek coast guard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou told state ERT TV.

“We won't stop looking.”

Ioannis Zafiropoulos, deputy mayor of the southern port city of Kalamata, where survivors were taken, said his information indicated there were “more than 500 people” on board.

The 25- to 30-metre boat is believed to have left the Tobruk area in Libya, which was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The instability allowed migrant smugglers to make Libya one of the main departure points for people seeks a better life in Europe.

Call for urgent action

Migration experts linked the sinking with the European Union's failure to provide safe immigration alternatives for people fleeing conflict or hardship in the Middle East and Africa.

“We are witnessing one of the biggest tragedies in the Mediterranean, and the numbers announced by the authorities are devastating," said Gianluca Rocco, head of the Greek section of IOM, the UN migration agency.

“This situation reinforces the urgency for concrete, comprehensive action from states to save lives at sea and reduce perilous journeys by expanding safe and regular pathways to migration,” Rocco said.

The IOM has recorded more than 21,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the bloc has “a collective moral duty” to dismantle migrant smuggling networks.