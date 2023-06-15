WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chinese rocket carries record 41 satellites into space
The satellites will be used for commercial remote sensing services, verification of related technologies.
Chinese rocket carries record 41 satellites into space
The rocket was launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, founded in March 1966. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 15, 2023

China has launched into space its biggest constellations of satellites aboard a single rocket, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Long March-2D Y88 rocket carried a record 41 satellites, including Jilin-1 Gaofen 06A, into the space on Thursday, setting a domestic record for the most satellites lifted in one go.

These satellites will be used for commercial remote sensing services and verification of related technologies.

RelatedChinese Shenzhou-16 mission carries new crew to its orbiting space station

It was the 476th flight mission of the China-built Long March rocket series.

RECOMMENDED

The satellites were launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at 13:30 pm local time (0530GMT).

Also known as Base 25, it is located in Kelan county, China’s northwestern Shanxi province.

Founded in March 1966, the center is the second of China’s four launch sites, which began full operations in 1968.

Related'Stunningly fast' China progress threatens US space supremacy: USSF
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal