Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank - officials
Twenty-year-old Khalil Yahya Anis was shot in the head by Israeli forces during demonstrations against the demolition of a Palestinian home in the city of Nablus.
Palestinian mourners carry the body of 20-year-old Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023 / Photo: AP / AP
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 15, 2023

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, the latest death in a spike of violence that has rocked the region.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20-year-old Khalil Yahya Anis was shot in the head on Thursday in the city of Nablus, where Israeli forces conduct frequent military raids.

The Israeli military said troops operating in the occupied city came under fire and fired back. The troops were demolishing the home of a Palestinian allegedly behind the killing of an Israeli soldier last year.

Israel demolishes the homes of attackers in what it says is a deterrent against future attacks. Critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment under International Humanitarian Law.

Palestinians have seen a surge of violence this year under Israel's right-wing coalition government. Some 120 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank alone.

Israel says most of the dead were militants, but youths protesting the military raids and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20 people this year.

