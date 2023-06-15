TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces 'neutralise' 16 more YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria
Turkish army destroys terror targets in northern Syria's Tal Rifaat, Manbij regions, says National Defence Ministry.
Turkish security forces 'neutralise' 16 more YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria
“Destroying terrorist targets in Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, the Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 16 more terrorists who carried out an attack,” the National Defence Ministry said. / Photo:  Ministry of National Defense / Others
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 15, 2023

Türkiye’s security forces have “neutralised” more than a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defence Ministry announced.

“Destroying terrorist targets in Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, the Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 16 more terrorists who carried out an attack,” the ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The number of terrorists “neutralised” in the region rose to 57 with the latest counter-terrorism operation, the ministry said.

RelatedPKK ‘officers’ lead a life of luxury as lower-rung terrorists rot in misery
RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTurkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior leader of PKK/KCK Fehmi Ogmen
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal