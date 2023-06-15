A new exhibit in Istanbul features the works of acclaimed Spanish photographer Isabel Muñoz, who travelled to eastern Türkiye to capture the famed ancient complex of Gobeklitepe, one of the country’s most important archaeological sites, and other nearby early remains.

“Isabel Muñoz: A New Story - Photographs From and Around Göbeklitepe,” open through September 17 at the Pera Museum in Beyoglu, Istanbul, was curated by Francois Cheval, director of the French-based Mougins Center of Photography.

Speaking at a press conference at the museum on Wednesday, the 72-year-old photographer explained that her pictures explore Gobeklitepe, as well as nearby Karahantepe, which she described as “very special” for her.

Saying that she sees photography as a way of sharing her knowledge and feelings on these age-old sites with others, the award-winning photographer added that she felt “like a bridge.”

“I was able to work at night because I felt these mixed communal buildings with a spiritual meaning,” she said.

“(They) always celebrated things or (were) meeting at night so all this work has been done at night, with no artificial lights, with the torches that the way they used to.”

The exhibit offers the opportunity to explore this mysterious historical region from Muñoz's unique perspective, also offering surprises on new methods and printing techniques employed by the famous photo artist, according to a statement from the organisers.

"Among these innovative works are photographs in which the artist utilises the 'Tepetype' technique for the first time, inspired by the methods used in ancient times, and an extraordinary self-portrait in which she reflects the electrical waves in her brain through EEG to the head figure in Karahantepe."

Known for her monochromatic portraits depicting people and cultures from various regions, Munoz often visits Türkiye and has worked on local subjects such as whirling dervishes, olive oil workers, oil wrestling, and the Roma community in Sulukule, Istanbul.

On the exhibition's first floor, a vibrant red backdrop takes centre stage. This choice refers to homage to the sacred significance that ancient civilizations attributed to the concepts of blood, life, and sacrifice.

In contrast, the lower floor of the exhibition greets visitors with a serene blue ambience. Curator Cheval aptly interprets this as a representation of the sky, mirroring the darkened backdrop of formal settings illuminated by sparkling stars. This symbolic portrayal signifies the connection between earthly ceremonies and the celestial realm.

'In Gobeklitepe, I found a spiritual element that spoke to me'