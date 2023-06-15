Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, has highlighted the threat that the PKK terrorist organisation poses to the bloc’s member states in a report released on Wednesday.

The agency in its annual terrorism report revealed that members of some European far-left groups and anarchists have been training and fighting alongside PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, southeastern Türkiye and more recently in northeastern Syria, where most of the terrorist group’s attacks have taken place.

“The PKK is very active in the EU, mostly using member states as bases for administrative, recruitment and financing purposes,” it said, adding that drug trafficking and fraud are among its main income sources in the EU, which are used to finance its terrorist campaigns.

It said the PKK also operates an extensive propaganda apparatus across Europe.