Ethnic violence in India’s north eastern state of Manipur has resulted in deaths of more than a hundred people, many of them civilians. Tensions flared up between the Kuki tribe people, who are mostly Christians, and the Hindu-dominated Meitei community in early May.

The violence, which has displaced thousands of families and damaged homes and businesses, has put spotlight on simmering communal tensions and raised questions about New Delhi’s willingness to take the issue seriously.

That it is ethnic violence that has torn apart Manipur, one of seven separate states in India’s north east, is no more in doubt as attested by Home Minister Amit Shah himself in a recent statement.

Manipur is home to various tribes, including the Kuki people, who have lived in India’s farthest state for centuries.

The Kukis live in villages scattered over the hilly region of Manipur. Indian law recognises them as a scheduled tribe, which grants them certain privileges like quota for government jobs and exclusive ownership rights on the real estate in the province.

The crisis has its roots in a proposal that will grant Meitei people, a non-tribal ethnic group, the status of a scheduled tribe, making them eligible to purchase tribal land, access economic support, jobs and subsidised education.

Manipur’s highest court asked the far-right Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur state government to consider Meitei’s demand. The order led the tribes to believe that granting such privileges to non-tribals would infringe on their rights.

While the order acted as the trigger, a set of factors – partly based on the actions of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh – accentuated the crisis.

An outside problem?

There is a social divide in Manipur commonly identified by where the different communities live.

The Kuki group of tribes and other tribes have homes in the hills and the forests. On the other hand, the Meiteis, who constitute little over 50 percent of Manipur’s population, live in the more urban valley areas, in and around the capital, Imphal.

But the Imphal Valley covers just 10 percent of the land and Meiteis cannot buy land in tribal areas while there is no restriction on tribes to buy land in the Meitei-populated valley region.

That has prompted Meitei people to demand that they be given equal rights - even if that means being enlisted as a scheduled tribe.

In addition, population pressure in Manipur is increasing as more refugees arrive from neighboring Myanmar, to flee the internal conflict there.

Around one-fourth of the roughly 1600-kilometre long India-Myanmar border passes between Manipur and two of Myanmar's main provinces, Sagaing Region– to the east of Manipur– and Chin State– to the south.

The refugee influx was a cause of concern for the Manipur government as illegal settlements in the bordering hills have been popping up at a rapid pace since the conflict intensified in February 2021. The Indian government has done little to block that influx.

Many refugees coming from Myanmar have ethnic ties with one or another of the Manipur tribes. Meiteis increasingly express fear that they will be outnumbered by tribal people in Manipur if the number of Myanmar refugees keeps going up.

A problem more closer to home

While there’s no evidence to link New Delhi to the violent events, Manipur’s Chief Minister Singh has made matters worse since taking office in 2022 for the second consecutive term.

There’s a lot out there to suggest that the BJP leader has backed his own community, the Hindu-majority Meiteis, in strengthening its hand against the tribal groups.

For instance, Singh drew criticism after he referred to some of the Kuki people as terrorists. Such inflammatory remarks can be particularly disastrous in a state which has a long history of ethnic strife.