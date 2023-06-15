Switzerland’s ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and told that the provocations targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish flag in Zurich are unacceptable.

According to diplomatic sources, Jean-Daniel Ruch was called in to the ministry on Thursday by Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Türkiye’s deputy foreign minister and its permanent representative to the EU.

During the meeting, Ruch was told that the attacks targeting Erdogan were absolutely unacceptable, and such attacks should not be tolerated.

The Turkish side also pressed for an investigation of the incident with the aim of identifying the perpetrators and promptly taking necessary actions.