WORLD
5 MIN READ
Brain drain threatens UK healthcare system as doctors walkout over pay
With the UK government holding out on demands for pay hikes, British doctors are "thinking about going to Australia or New Zealand or Canada".
Brain drain threatens UK healthcare system as doctors walkout over pay
Over 47,000 junior doctors, all members of the British Medical Association (BMA) union, staged a 72-hour strike / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
June 15, 2023

As tens of thousands of junior doctors stage a new round of strikes in the UK, a lingering dispute over pay and working conditions threatens to completely upend an already overburdened healthcare system.

"Myself and many other junior doctors are thinking about going to Australia or New Zealand or Canada, where working conditions and pay is much better than here in England," Sumi Manirajan, a junior doctor, told Anadolu at a protest in London on Wednesday.

Manirajan is among the over 47,000 junior doctors, all members of the British Medical Association (BMA) union, staging a 72-hour strike from Wednesday to Saturday.

The threat of brain drain is looming larger by the day, with many looking for greener pastures abroad.

The UK's healthcare system has always had problems. Still, things have worsened due to the fallout of the Ukraine war, Brexit, and a spiralling cost-of-living crisis, according to multiple reports by unions, universities and think tanks.

A study by Nuffield Trust, an independent health think tank, showed one in 10 health workers quit their jobs in the 12 months prior to June last year.

The repercussions of the ongoing exodus have been profound, from the National Health Service (NHS) facing severe staff shortages to burgeoning waiting lists for critical medical services.

RelatedThousands of junior doctors from across UK kick off four-day strike

Government seems to 'hate the British public'

Giving a picture of the financial crunch, Manirajan said junior doctors are earning 26 percent less today than in 2008.

She said that even experienced junior doctors with over a decade of service, entrusted with complex procedures such as brain surgery, are paid $35 (£28) per hour.

“We’re just asking for £5 to £10 more per hour, and this is a demand that the government could meet if they wish to. However, this dispute has been going on … since August last year,” she said.

“What we’re seeing is thousands of junior doctors leaving the country, leaving the job of being a doctor because of this pay cut. That means that we’ve got huge vacancies within the NHS, huge waiting lists.”

RECOMMENDED

The latest walkout comes after the government put forward a 5 percent pay rise offer, which the BMA termed “paltry” as it pushes for a 35 percent hike to counter the impact of inflation.

Manirajan condemned the government’s indifference to the crisis, saying that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has yet to meet with them.

“This issue is not going away. They need to wake up, get their head out of the sand, and address the issue,” she said.

“At the moment, it appears that they hate the British public and they don’t want to provide them with the healthcare service that they deserve.”

RelatedThousands rally in London to show solidarity with health care workers

'An absolute disgrace'

In an apparent bid to stem the wave of protests sweeping the country, the British government has proposed a law making it mandatory for critical industries to maintain minimum service levels even on strike days.

It would mean that essential workers have to remain on duty in vital sectors such as health care, transportation, fire services, border control, nuclear facilities, and education.

The bill has sparked fierce criticism and concerns that it will be used to threaten public sector workers.

Manirajan termed the legislation “an absolute disgrace.”

“What they’re trying to do is that, during the strikes, they want to have minimum staffing. What about every single other day of the year when doctors are stretched thin over every single department?” she said.

“What about those days? What about when we can’t provide the care we want to? Who cares about it then?”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law