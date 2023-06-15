The US State Department has said Kosovo and Serbia must both take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions, which includes the unconditional release of three Kosovo police officers detained by Serbia.

"We believe that Kosovo and Serbia must both take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday.

The detention of the police officers on Wednesday night is the latest in a series of developments that have raised tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, sparking fears of renewed violence between the two states.

Kosovo has tightened controls on its border with Serbia following the arrest of three of its policemen by Serbian forces, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said earlier.

"Because of the security concerns as an immediate step border controls have been tightened with Serbia," Kurti told a press conference on Thursday.

Kurti also said, "We demand the immediate release of the three kidnapped police officers and call on the international community to condemn Serbia's act of aggression,".

Both Belgrade and Pristina gave different locations of the arrest of the three policemen, with each accusing the other side of crossing the border illegally.

At the Merdare border crossing, the biggest between Kosovo and Serbia, there was a long line of trucks on Thursday morning following Kosovo's decision to ban trucks with Serbian licence plates and Serbian goods from entering its territory.

A Reuters reporter saw small vehicles with Serbian licence plates crossing the border, despite the government's announcement that it would ban all vehicles, including cars.