Howling gales and crashing waves have pounded the coastline of India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall, with more than 175,000 people fleeing the storm's predicted path.

The storm hit the coastline with winds of 125 kilometres per hour (78 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 140 km/h at 1330 GMT (6:30 pm local) on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

It was forecast to maintain its current strength through to midnight, with a two-metre (six-foot) tidal surge battering low lying areas until the eye of the storm crossed the coast.

Indian forecasters have warned that Biparjoy, whose name means "disaster" in Bengali, was likely to devastate homes and tear down power lines as it barrels through the western state of Gujarat.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Biparjoy would continue moving overnight into Pakistan's Sindh province, home to the port megacity of Karachi.

'Widespread damage'

Low-lying roads started to flood in the afternoon after hours of rain, and gusting winds blew sheets of water that reduced visibility with a dull grey mist.

Almost all stores were closed, and shoppers had crowded the few that remained open to buy last-minute food and water supplies.