Leaders of Iran and Cuba have vowed to jointly confront the "aggressive imperial policy" of the United States, which has sanctions in place against both countries.

Hosting his counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Havana, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said both nations "have had to face heroically, with tenacious resistance, the sanctions, the pressures, the threats, the blockades and the indifference of US imperialism and its allies."

Apart from sanctions, the United States also has Cuba and Iran on its list of state sponsors of "terrorism."

The men presided over the signing of memoranda on cooperation in areas including customs, telecommunications and justice.

In the morning, Raisi had attended a business forum where he said Iran would work with communist Cuba in science and technology, on hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants, and mining.

Latin America tour