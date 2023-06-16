Restoration work has been completed in the Vani Mehmed Efendi Mosque which was built by Vani Mehmed Efendi in 1665. A meticulous restoration project has breathed new life into the iconic structure, resurrecting its former glory.

The mosque is again a beacon of faith, social life, and cultural heritage.

Initially built by Vani Mehmed Efendi during the reign of Mehmed IV. in 1665-1666, the architectural masterpiece endured the passage of time until Divitdar Mehmed Pasha undertook repairs in 1752-1753. During the reign of Sultan Mahmud I, a distinguished sultan's chamber was added to enhance its magnificence.

Sadly, a devastating fire in November 2020 severely damaged the mosque, particularly engulfing the wooden roof and outbuildings. However, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of Foundations promptly initiated a comprehensive restoration process.

The first step involved the controlled removal of the hazardous and completely charred wooden elements.

According to the fire brigade's report, it was emphasized that the fire originated from the electrical installation. A necessary on-site investigation was conducted, and the report prepared by a panel of experts did not provide any evidence, proof, or claim that the fire was intentionally started.

The investigation initiated to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible concluded with a decision of non-prosecution.

Within the scope of the restoration that was planned before the fire, 3D laser scanning images of the mosque were recorded. These records ensured that the structure was restored faithfully, adhering precisely to its original form.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, art historian Idris Botan shared insights on the historical significance of the mosque and told the successful restoration process as such:

The meticulous restoration unfolded with scraping the original plasters, detailed ground-level excavations, and carefully dismantling the wooden components. For the structure's integrity, grouting applications were implemented on the existing walls and foundation, fortified by sturdy oak instead of the decayed wooden beams within the walls.