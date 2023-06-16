One day in June 2021, Nuran Eksi, sat in front of a few jars of honey. She sat there for hours – her hands folded, her demeanor relaxed, sea-shell beads around the right wrist and her curls resting on her shoulders.

The jars contained approximately 25 kilogrammes of chestnut honey, the fruit of her labour. It was the first time she had extracted honey from the honey hives she began harvesting a year before.

At the height of the pandemic, which had plunged the global economy into a cycle of lockdowns, and showed us how vulnerable we are to a spreading disease, Eksi, 53, took retirement from a cushy management job in the corporate sector.

She set up a new ‘office’ in a makeshift cottage along the Black Sea coast of Sile, a far-off district of Istanbul. And started on her journey to save the world.

“Harvesting honey means more than just extracting it from the combs. It is how I directly connect with nature, leaving my handprint on efforts to make our planet more livable,” she tells TRT World.

“This will help our whole ecosystem.”

Eksi is one of dozens of small-scale beekeepers who are benefiting from a Turkish government programme to boost honey production and help self-made entrepreneurs flourish.

Since 2006, apiculturists have been allowed to establish beehives on state land in the forested regions free of any charge.

Türkiye is the world's second largest honey producer. Last year, it exported 17,000 tonnes to 56 countries that brought home around $46 million.

For the love of nature

On a recent June afternoon with the sun blazing overhead, Eksi puts on a white protective suit and takes a stroll among lavender, rosemary , clover and sage plants - which she had planted herself.

“This little piece of land gives life to so many things.”

Beekeeping is a tedious job. Eksi does everything on the 2,500 sq meters of land allotted to her by the government. She spends on the average 12 hours every day tending to the hives and collecting honey.

When she gets tired she goes into the shelter of the little hut she built herself using corrugated steel sheets and wooden logs, which she had painted in yellow and red with the words “If there are bees, there’s life” written on the front. She sits on her sofa, inspects her hives and sips tea out of a cup made of walnut wood.

For anyone else used to normal 9 to 5 office work, beekeeping can be overwhelming. But Eksi has been a kind of outdoor person most of her life. Whenever time allowed, she would hit the dirt roads in the countryside and along rivers in her jeep - an experience that allowed her to be “close to nature.”

Her honey bee-farm has grown in the past two years and now she’s taking care of an estimated 2.7 million bees. Last year, she sold 800 kgs of honey.

“I have become very conscious about the flowers and plants we have around us. I don’t pluck out a flower from a plant anymore even if I like it because I know some bees might feed on its nectar.”

Swarms of bees buzz in and out of yellow wooden boxes perched on wooden logs in Eksi’s farm. She uses smoke to calm the bees in one of the boxes before removing the lid and pulling out the frames containing the honeycombs.

“I am in awe of the scene every time I look at it. It’s a meticulously organised society of thousands of bees working for a common goal. There are worker bees making honey, the queen laying eggs and hundreds of male drones on the job of mating with her.”

The wanderers