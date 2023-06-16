Türkiye has called for "fair responsibility and burden sharing" after a refugee boat that was reportedly carrying up to 750 refugee and migrants sank off southwestern Greece earlier this week, leaving at least 78 people dead and hundreds missing.

"We are saddened by the far too many loss of lives, including children and women, during sinking incident of a fishing boat off the shore of Greece on 14 June," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday, extending Ankara's condolences.

"This tragedy in the Mediterranean would neither be the first nor the last. It is not possible to prevent such tragedies without eliminating the root causes of irregular migration. Any counter solution to this approach would only exacerbate the suffering of migrants and refugees, as well as increase death tolls at sea," the statement added.

It said that it is a shared responsibility to enhance the living conditions of migrants and refugees, adding: "This tragic incident has once again demonstrated the obligation of the international community to urgently find solutions to this matter."

Türkiye hosts the largest refugee population in the world with some 3.9 million refugees, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

"As we approach June 20, World Refugee Day, we once again call on the international community to fair responsibility and burden sharing, as well as encourage to collaborate to eliminate the root causes of migratory movements in our region," the ministry said.

Survivors say Greek coastguard 'directly involved'

According to a European Union lawmaker, survivors have said the Greek Coast Guard was "directly involved and might have caused" the deadly shipwreck.

"Greek authorities knew that a ship carrying asylum seekers is in danger in their waters, but didn't start the rescue for hours," Erik Marquardt, a German Member of the European Parliament from the Green Group, told Anadolu news agency.