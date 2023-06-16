Climate talks intended to prepare for this year's COP28 United Nations climate conference in Dubai have yielded little progress, with governments still reluctant to embrace more ambitious steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

The head of the United Nations' climate body said on Friday that he was not satisfied with the outcome of the 10-day conference, and the process was moving too slowly given the urgency of the climate crisis.

"Never satisfied. In terms of whether reasonable progress was made. Yes. Was it enough? We will know as we enter the COP28 itself," Simon Stiell, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary, said.

The climate body said talks closed on Thursday with progress on the issues of financing measures to mitigate climate crisis; the question of liability for the loss and damage it has caused; and funding for measures to adapt to its effects.

The UNFCCC did not specify what had been decided at the conference, but said delegates in Bonn had laid the groundwork for more ambitious action.

"From what I have seen and heard, there are bridges that can be built to realise the common ground we know exists," Stiell had said late on Thursday.

Climate finance still an obstacle

The UNFCCC said climate finance was among the topics heavily discussed in Bonn.

Critics accused the US, Britain and the European Union of trying to divert discussions away from their legal accountability for climate change.