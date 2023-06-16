Mali's foreign minister has called for the United Nations Security Council to withdraw the peacekeeping mission in his country "without delay," denouncing its "failure" to respond to security challenges.

"The government of Mali calls for the withdrawal without delay of MINUSMA," the name of the UN force in Mali, said Abdoulaye Diop on Friday.

"MINUSMA seems to have become part of the problem by fueling community tensions exacerbated by extremely serious allegations which are highly detrimental to peace, reconciliation and national cohesion in Mali."

The minister added that this situation "generates a feeling of distrust among the populations with regard to MINUSMA".

The head of the United Nations mission in Mali, El Ghassim Wane, responded saying that conducting UN peacekeeping operations was "nearly impossible" without the consent of the host country.