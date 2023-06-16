WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali calls for immediate end of UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA
Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop rejects all options for changing the mandate of the mission as proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Mali calls for immediate end of UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA
Guterres had recommended an intermediate solution to "reconfigure" the mission to concentrate on a limited number of priorities. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 16, 2023

Mali's foreign minister has called for the United Nations Security Council to withdraw the peacekeeping mission in his country "without delay," denouncing its "failure" to respond to security challenges.

"The government of Mali calls for the withdrawal without delay of MINUSMA," the name of the UN force in Mali, said Abdoulaye Diop on Friday.

"MINUSMA seems to have become part of the problem by fueling community tensions exacerbated by extremely serious allegations which are highly detrimental to peace, reconciliation and national cohesion in Mali."

The minister added that this situation "generates a feeling of distrust among the populations with regard to MINUSMA".

The head of the United Nations mission in Mali, El Ghassim Wane, responded saying that conducting UN peacekeeping operations was "nearly impossible" without the consent of the host country.

RelatedMali junta expels UN mission's human rights chief
RECOMMENDED

Three options rejected

Mali's military rulers have increasingly imposed operational restrictions on peacekeepers and also broke Mali's longstanding alliance with former colonial power France.

"However, the government is willing to cooperate with the United Nations on this issue," the Diop said on Friday, while rejecting all options for changing the mandate of the mission as proposed by the UN secretary-general.

UN chief Antonio Guterres in January put forward three options for amending the mission, from an increase in personnel to a withdrawal of troops.

In a report published at the beginning of the week, he recommended to the Council an intermediate solution, to "reconfigure" the mission to concentrate on a limited number of priorities.

RelatedArmed men kill several civilians in raid on Mali camp
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law