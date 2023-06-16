United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to deals on limiting Iran's nuclear program and releasing US citizens detained in the country.

"With regard to Iran, some of the reports that we've seen about an agreement on nuclear matters or, for that matter, on detainees, are simply not accurate and not true," Blinken said on Friday, when asked about indirect talks via Oman.

On Monday, Iran said it was conducting indirect negotiations with Washington through Oman, with nuclear issues, US sanctions and detainees on the menu.

That sparked reports that the two sides, who haven't negotiated directly for years, could be closing in on a deal.

"We welcome the efforts of Omani officials and we exchanged messages with the other party through this mediator" over the lifting of US sanctions, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said Monday.

"We have never stopped the diplomatic processes," he added, emphasising that the talks "were not secret."

Impasse on nuclear deal