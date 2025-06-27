Section 899, often described as a “revenge tax”, was a controversial provision in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act — the federal tax and spending bill — that sought to hit back at countries taxing US firms abroad.

Senate Republicans agreed to drop the retaliatory tax proposal after the US reached an agreement with the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations on Thursday, which earned a tax reprieve for American firms doing business abroad.

The section would have empowered the US Treasury to hike taxes by up to 20 percent on individuals, corporations, and sovereign wealth funds from countries deemed to have imposed “unfair” or ‘‘discriminatory’’ taxes on US firms.

The measure, seen as part of Trump’s policy to force nations to fall in line with his vision of global trade, was crafted as a direct response to what Republicans described as unfair treatment of American multinationals.

Both House and Senate versions proposed aggressive enforcement tools, including a broadened “ Super BEAT ” tax rules and limiting the protections usually provided by tax treaties. For example, a foreign company operating in the US that previously relied on a treaty to avoid double taxation could have suddenly faced much higher tax rates under the new rules.

These enforcement tools showed a bigger change in the Trump administration’s approach, choosing to act alone rather than work through global tax agreements.

The changes triggered concern among US allies and global investors, who warned they could discourage foreign investment and lead to legal disputes.

The taxes that prompted the inclusion of Section 899 in the federal tax bill were widely used by member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), such as France, the UK, Canada and Australia.

One of these tax rules requires large international companies to pay at least 15 percent in taxes in every country where they do business. Another is aimed at stopping foreign companies from moving their profits to tax havens, countries with very low tax rates, to avoid paying higher taxes elsewhere.

These instruments were designed to ensure large tech firms and multinationals paid their fair share in local markets, but US officials viewed them as economically discriminatory.

The 15 percent global minimum tax, negotiated under the Biden administration and endorsed by more than 140 countries, was widely seen as a landmark in international tax cooperation. However, Trump-era officials viewed the agreement as an overreach that compromised US tax sovereignty.

Section 899 was not merely a retaliatory measure. It marked a broader policy reversal, signalling Washington’s intent to reject foreign-imposed tax rules, even those shaped through multilateral consensus, such as the 15 per cent global minimum tax.

Analysts from the Financial Times explain that though Section 899 was ultimately dropped after the G7 deal, the episode revealed a growing willingness by Washington to weaponise tax policy in global trade disputes.

Why did 899 spark global concern?

Section 899 is primarily designed as a retaliatory tool against what US lawmakers described as “unfair foreign taxes”.

Critics warned that the measure, while intended to shield American companies from foreign tax regimes, could undermine multilateral cooperation by penalising countries implementing globally negotiated standards.

Beyond policy concerns, the proposal also raised broader diplomatic and economic alarms.