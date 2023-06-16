WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's Putin says Zelenskyy a 'disgrace to Jewish people'
Putin's remarks at annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg causes uproar in Ukraine.
Russia's Putin says Zelenskyy a 'disgrace to Jewish people'
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 16, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, was a "disgrace" to people of his faith.

"I have a lot of Jewish friends," Putin told an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

"They say that Zelenskyy is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people. "I'm not joking," he added.

Moscow claims Ukraine's treatment of Russian speakers in the western-backed country is comparable to the actions of Nazi Germany.

These allegations have been contested by the Ukrainian government and the country's Jewish community.

Putin said Moscow "must fight" neo-Nazism, adding that Russia had suffered enormous losses during the country's fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.

"We will never forget it," Putin said. "Why is no one listening to us?"

RelatedLive blog: Erdogan could help Ukraine get 'security guarantees' from Russia

'Disgraceful move'

RECOMMENDED

Putin's comments caused uproar in Ukraine.

Ukraine's chief rabbi said he was proud of Zelenskyy.

"And not only me. I think the whole world is proud of him," rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman told Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

"He did not flee and is doing everything to help the Ukrainian people," he added.

The rabbi also said that there were no neo-Nazi forces in Ukraine.

"There are decent people in Ukraine who are protecting their homeland," he was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk, who stressed he was of Jewish heritage himself, said: "Today Zelenskyy is the embodiment of the fight for freedom. And freedom is one of the main values of the Jewish people."

The American Jewish Committee tweeted: "Putin's attempt to smear President Zelenskyy's Jewish heritage is a desperate and disgraceful move."

RelatedPutin says West torpedoed 2022 Russia-Ukraine peace talks
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law