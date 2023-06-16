Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, was a "disgrace" to people of his faith.

"I have a lot of Jewish friends," Putin told an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

"They say that Zelenskyy is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people. "I'm not joking," he added.

Moscow claims Ukraine's treatment of Russian speakers in the western-backed country is comparable to the actions of Nazi Germany.

These allegations have been contested by the Ukrainian government and the country's Jewish community.

Putin said Moscow "must fight" neo-Nazism, adding that Russia had suffered enormous losses during the country's fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.

"We will never forget it," Putin said. "Why is no one listening to us?"

'Disgraceful move'