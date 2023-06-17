Saturday, June 17, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the "balanced approach" of African countries towards the Ukraine conflict, ahead of formal talks with the delegation aiming to push for peace between Kiev and Moscow.

The high-level diplomatic team, which visited Kiev on Friday, hopes to bring to the table the voice of a continent that has badly suffered from the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict including by rising grain prices.

"We welcome the balanced approach of African friends to the Ukraine crisis," Putin told African leaders from seven countries, adding: "We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want to implement peace based on the principles of justice and respect for the parties' legitimate interests."

The delegation includes four presidents: South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal's Macky Sall, Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros' Azali Assoumani, who also currently heads the African Union.

"In Russia, we highly respect the position of African countries in support of global stability... and support their desire for a pacifist policy," Putin said.

1630 GMT — South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of peace efforts in Russia, has told his Russian counterpart Putin that the conflict in Ukraine had to stop.

"This war has to have an end... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means," said Ramaphosa, adding that the conflict was "having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world."

The African leaders are seeking agreement on a series of "confidence-building measures" even as Ukraine last week began a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces.

1529 GMT — Ukraine won't have 'easy' path to join NATO: Biden

The United States won't make special arrangements for Ukraine to join the NATO military alliance, President Joe Biden has said, despite the conflict with Russia.

"They've got to meet the same standards. So we're not going to make it easy," the US president told reporters near Washington.

The comments come before NATO leaders are set to meet in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius next month, where they are also expected to hold the first session of a NATO-Ukraine Council with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said although NATO will tighten political ties with Ukraine at the summit, there will be no talk of membership for Kiev.

1509 GMT — African leaders arrive for Ukraine talks with Russia's Putin

African leaders hoping to mediate in the Ukraine conflict were welcomed to a government palace near Saint Petersburg by Russian President Putin.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had said after meeting the leaders in Kiev on Friday that peace talks with Russia would be possible only after Moscow withdrew its forces from Ukraine.

He added that he could not understand what could be gained from the delegation meeting Putin.

South African President Ramaphosa said in Kiev that the leaders had come "to share the African perspective" and saw talks with Russia as part of the mission.

1154 GMT — Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: Governor

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov has revised the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a small Ukrainian village in the east to two people.

Synehubov initially said on the Telegram messaging app that four people were killed as a Russian anti-tank guided missile hit a car driving towards the village of Huriyv Kozachok which is near the border with Russia.

Later he gave provided an update, saying that two volunteers –– a 42-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed.