Air strikes have killed civilians and pummeled multiple parts of the Sudanese capital, residents said, as mediators pushed the warring factions towards a new ceasefire.

On Friday and Saturday, the Sudanese army appeared to ramp up air strikes in its war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), hitting several residential neighbourhoods.

The Khartoum health ministry confirmed a report by local volunteers on Saturday that 17 people, including five children, were killed in the Mayo area of southern Khartoum where 25 homes were destroyed.

The strike was the latest in a series of air and artillery attacks on the poor and densely populated district of the city where most residents are unable to afford the cost of leaving.

Meanwhile, the RSF said it brought down an army warplane in the Nile, west of Khartoum.

The conflict, which is entering its third month with neither side gaining a clear advantage, has displaced 2.2 million Sudanese, killed hundreds, and has sent the war-weary Darfur region into a "humanitarian calamity" according to the United Nations.

Talks in Jeddah, which mediators from the United States and Saudi Arabia had threatened to adjourn, were now addressing a possible new three-day ceasefire, as well as a five-day ceasefire during the upcoming Eid holiday, two sources said.

Air strikes