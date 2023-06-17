WORLD
2 MIN READ
Morocco, Israel sign memorandum to strengthen health cooperation
The two nations focus on exchanging expertise and best practices in medical innovation, fight against non-communicable diseases.
Morocco, Israel sign memorandum to strengthen health cooperation
Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Tel Aviv in 2020. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
June 17, 2023

Morocco and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their cooperation in the field of health.

The deal was signed on Friday between Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb and his Israeli counterpart Moshe Arbel, who is currently visiting the North African nation.

In a statement, the Moroccan Health Ministry said the agreement allows for the exchange of expertise and best practices in medical and technological innovation, and the fight against non-communicable diseases.

According to the statement, the two ministers discussed bilateral efforts in managing public health issues and enhancing innovation in the health field.

RECOMMENDED

Ties between Morocco and Israel have improved in recent months after the two countries signed an agreement to normalise their relations.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Tel Aviv in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, in a move decried by Palestinians as a “stab in the back.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan