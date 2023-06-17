WORLD
3 MIN READ
Blinken talks to Japanese, South Korean counterparts ahead of China trip
The conversations also come as North Korea stepped up missile launches in the past year, and Tokyo contends with growing pressure from Chinese vessels around islands contested with Beijing.
Blinken talks to Japanese, South Korean counterparts ahead of China trip
US Secretary Blinken's visit to China on June 18 and 19 will mark the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
June 17, 2023

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on separate calls, emphasizing the importance of "sustained... trilateral cooperation" ahead of his visit to China.

Blinken on Friday reassured Foreign Minister Park Jin of the US' "ironclad commitment" to South Korea's defence, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister condemned the DPRK's continued unlawful ballistic missile launches and noted the need for the PRC to use its influence to encourage Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," he added, using acronyms for North Korea and China's official names.

Blinken repeated the "ironclad commitment" to defence and condemnations of China's missile launches to Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa.

Last year, Tokyo unveiled a major defence overhaul, pledging to boost security spending to two percent of GDP by 2027 and calling China the "greatest strategic challenge ever" for Japan.

RelatedNorth Korea fires ballistic missiles leaving Japan, South Korea on edge

Growing thaw between Tokyo, Pyongyang

RECOMMENDED

The three countries issued a joint statement on Thursday to "condemn" North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles, shortly after Pyongyang warned of an "inevitable" response to ongoing US-South Korea joint military drills.

The trilateral statement reflected the growing thaw between Japan and South Korea –– a major foreign policy goal of US President Joe Biden's administration amid tensions in the region and China's growing influence.

Blinken also told South Korea's Park, though not Japan's Hayashi, of the US pledge to "responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship" ahead of his visit to China on June 18 and 19.

His visit, the first trip by a top US diplomat to China in nearly five years, was rescheduled after a planned trip to Beijing in February was cancelled when Washington said it detected –– and later shot down –– a Chinese spy balloon.

President Biden told reporters on Saturday morning that he also hoped to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping "over the next several months" to talk about "legitimate differences we have but also how... to get along."

RelatedUS, South Korea, Japan to share North Korean missile warning data
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan