United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on separate calls, emphasizing the importance of "sustained... trilateral cooperation" ahead of his visit to China.

Blinken on Friday reassured Foreign Minister Park Jin of the US' "ironclad commitment" to South Korea's defence, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister condemned the DPRK's continued unlawful ballistic missile launches and noted the need for the PRC to use its influence to encourage Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," he added, using acronyms for North Korea and China's official names.

Blinken repeated the "ironclad commitment" to defence and condemnations of China's missile launches to Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa.

Last year, Tokyo unveiled a major defence overhaul, pledging to boost security spending to two percent of GDP by 2027 and calling China the "greatest strategic challenge ever" for Japan.

Growing thaw between Tokyo, Pyongyang