Sunday, June 18, 2023

Russia's defence ministry has said its forces had repelled a series of Ukrainian attacks across three sections of the front line, where it said Ukraine was pressing most actively in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Battlefield reports could not be independently verified on Sunday.

The statement did not mention the settlement of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region, which a Russian-backed official said earlier had been taken by Ukraine.

1040 GMT - Both sides suffer casualties as Ukraine strikes Russia back

Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive, British officials said.

Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, UK military officials said in their regular assessment.

According to British intelligence, the most intense fighting has centered on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province.

While the update reported that Ukraine was on the offensive in these areas and had “made small advances,” it said that Russian forces were conducting “relatively effective defensive operations” in Ukraine’s south.

The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

1031 GMT - On Father's Day, Zelenskyy praises 'brave' soldiers fighting

On Father's Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all "strong and brave" soldiers fighting against Russia and hoped all dads would eventually return from the front.

"Thank you to every Ukrainian father, to every Ukrainian family for our strong and brave soldiers who defended Ukraine's independence, and fight for the life of Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said on social media.

He posted a video by United24, a government initiative to raise donations, which showed Ukrainian soldiers returning from home, hugging children.

"I wish for our fathers to live long and healthy lives. And for every father who is on the front line to come home," Zelenskyy said.

1006 GMT - Europe to accelerate arms shipments to Ukraine: EU industry chief

The European Union is speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of the country's counter offensive against Russian forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in an interview with the French daily Le Parisien.

"We are going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition–– this is a war of high intensity in which they play a crucial role," Breton said, citing a pledge to supply a million high-calibre weapons over the next 12 months.

"We are preparing for the war to last several more months, or even longer," he added.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive earlier this month to retake territory from Russian forces, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last Thursday urged Kiev's allies to "dig deep" to provide more arms and ammunition.

0918 GMT - Ukraine recaptured a village in the southern region

A Russian-backed official has acknowledged that Ukraine had recaptured a village in the southern Zapororizhzhia region.