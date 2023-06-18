Protests against government plans for judicial overhaul have continued for the 24th straight week in Israel.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated on Saturday at Nahalal and Karkur in northern Israel.

Other protests were reported in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rehovot, Holon and Herzliya, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Protests in Tel Aviv were joined by opposition leader Yair Lapid and former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, according to Haaretz newspaper.

Israel has been in political turmoil over the past few months over plans by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for judicial reforms, which the opposition views as a power grab in favour of the executive authority.