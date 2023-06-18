WORLD
Blinken arrives in Beijing to lower soaring US-China tensions
Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Beijing for talks on managing tensions, making the highest-level US visit since his predecessor came in 2018.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Bejing, China, on June 18, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 18, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Beijing on a high-stakes diplomatic mission to try to cool exploding US-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge.

Blinken was to begin two days of talks with senior Chinese officials in the Sunday afternoon.

He is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

The trip comes after he postponed plans to visit in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the US.

Yet prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet's two largest economies are slim, as already ties have grown increasingly fraught in recent years.

Animosity and recriminations have steadily escalated over a series of disagreements that have implications for global security and stability.

Blinken plans to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, top diplomat Wang Yi, and possibly President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to US officials.

Biden and Xi agreed to Blinken's trip early at a meeting last year in Bali.

It came within a day of happening in February but was delayed by the diplomatic and political tumult brought on by the discovery of what the US says was a spy balloon flying across the United States that was shot down.

Potential conflict points

The list of disagreements and potential conflict points is long: ranging from trade with Taiwan, Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Shortly before leaving, Blinken emphasised the importance of the US and China establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.

The US wants to make sure "that the competition we have with China doesn’t veer into conflict" due to avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.

Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to reduce tensions, saying in a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China can cooperate to "benefit our two countries."

"I believe that the foundation of Sino-US relations lies in the people," Xi told Gates.

"Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race."

Biden told White House reporters on Saturday he was "hoping that over the next several months, I'll be meeting with Xi again and talking about legitimate differences we have, but also how ... to get along."

