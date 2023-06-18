WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly cyclone hits Brazil's south
Extra-tropical cyclone strikes Rio Grande do Sul, state authorities say, leaving 11 dead and 20 others unaccounted for.
Deadly cyclone hits Brazil's south
An aerial view shows damage and floods due to heavy rains after an extra-tropical cyclone, in Sao Leopoldo / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 18, 2023

At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region, according to the state's authorities.

The storm, which hit the region on Friday, caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are under way in flooded neighbourhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release on Saturday.

One of the worst hit on the cyclone's trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people.

"The situation in Caraa deeply worries us. It is essential that we can, in an organised way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support," said Rio Grande do Sul's governor, Eduardo Leite, who visited the area.

As of Friday night, Maquine, a municipality on the eastern coast, had received around a foot of rain, authorities said.

RECOMMENDED

Many residents in affected areas have taken shelter in outdoor sports facilities in their towns.

The authorities have issued a warning for a risk of landslides in several areas. Leite says authorities have carried out 2,400 rescues in the last two days.

"Our main objective at this first moment is to protect and save human lives. We are rescuing people who are stranded, locating missing people and giving all the support to the families," he said.

Deadly flooding in Brazil is common and has caused devastation for decades.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan