At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region, according to the state's authorities.

The storm, which hit the region on Friday, caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are under way in flooded neighbourhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release on Saturday.

One of the worst hit on the cyclone's trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people.

"The situation in Caraa deeply worries us. It is essential that we can, in an organised way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support," said Rio Grande do Sul's governor, Eduardo Leite, who visited the area.

As of Friday night, Maquine, a municipality on the eastern coast, had received around a foot of rain, authorities said.