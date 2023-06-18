The Philippines national seismology agency has said it does not rule out the possibility of Mayon volcano's "hazardous and explosive" eruption as it spews lava and sulfuric gas.

Dr Teresito Bacolcol, chief of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), said that these activities reflect "what is happening on the vent," local English daily Manila Times reported on Sunday.

At least three volcanic earthquakes and 11 pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), according to Bacolcol, were recorded from 5 am on June 17 to 5 am (local time) on Sunday.

So far, the current parameters are still reflecting on what is happening, the effusive eruption, but the possibility of an explosive eruption is still there, he warned.

“The lava flows have advanced to maximum lengths of 1,500 metres (1.5 kilometres) from the summit crater while collapse debris has deposited to 3,300 metres (3.3 kilometres) from the crater,” the newspaper quoted a report from the Mayon Volcano Network.

Continuous moderate degassing from the summit crater produced steam-laden plumes that rose 100 metres (328 feet), it added.