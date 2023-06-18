WORLD
Two dead, dozens missing in Nepal floods and landslides
Roads and bridges have been damaged, making it difficult for rescuers to access affected areas.
Forecasters in Nepal warned that the rain would continue for days and issued alerts over river water levels. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
June 18, 2023

Two people were killed and 28 are missing in major flooding and landslides caused by monsoon rains in eastern Nepal, authorities said.

A worker at a hydropower project under construction on the Hewa River in Sankhuwasabha district was found dead, while 17 other staff were missing on Saturday evening, a local official said on Sunday.

In neighbouring Taplejung district another person died and three members of the same family were untraceable after houses were swept away in a landslide.

"Two bodies have been recovered, but 28 people are missing," said Rishi Ram Kandel, a spokesperson for Nepali police.

"We have intensified the search and rescue operation."

Roads and bridges have been damaged, making it difficult for rescuers to access affected areas, said Mohanmani Ghimire, assistant chief district officer in Sankhuwasabha.

"Machinery and equipment for the hydropower project have been swept away," he added.

"There are also reports of houses being damaged."

Forecasters in Nepal warned that the rain would continue for days and issued alerts over river water levels.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across the South Asian country, but the number of fatal floods and landslides have increased in recent years.

Experts say climate change and greater road construction could be triggering these disasters.

