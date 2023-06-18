Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has arrived in Lefkosa, the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on his first visit after taking office.

Yilmaz was welcomed at the Ercan Airport on Sunday by TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Lefkosa Metin Feyzioglu and other officials.

"We will also have meetings with many of our Ministers, officials, representatives of civil society, and representatives of the business world. In each of these, we will talk about the relations between Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and what we can do," he said on Sunday.

Yilmaz also expressed good wishes, emphasizing the President's love for the Turkish Cypriot people and the importance he attaches to them referring to the Protocol of Economic and Financial Cooperation between Türkiye and the TRNC as part of the "Century of Türkiye" Cabinet.

New terminal of Ercan Airport

Yilmaz also inspected the construction of the new terminal of Ercan Airport, which stands as the TRNC's gateway to the world.

"The new terminal building will not only be an airport, but also an attraction center for the revival of tourism, employment and investment in Northern Cyprus," Yilmaz said.

The new double-runway Ercan Airport, where aircraft of all types and sizes can land, can also host wide-body aircraft, Yilmaz said.