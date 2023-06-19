Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank have killed five Palestinians in a raid that marked a rare use of Israeli airpower in the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian health ministry said five people had been killed and at least 91 others were wounded in the violence on Monday.

Among the injured was Palestinian journalist Hazem Nasser, who was hospitalised with a gunshot wound, according to the Palestinian journalists syndicate.

The sound of gunfire was heard across Jenin as wounded Palestinians continued to arrive by ambulance to the northern West Bank city's Ibn Sina hospital into the early afternoon, an AFP journalist said.

Crowds, among them Palestinian gunmen, gathered outside Jenin government hospital, as the funerals of those killed in eleven hours of fighting began.

The Israeli army said an Apache helicopter had fired missiles to help its soldiers, in a rare move in the occupied West Bank.

"We had five Israeli border police guys wounded, and two soldiers also lightly wounded," Israeli army spokesperson Richard Hecht said. "From that point, we had to extract our injured."

Hussein al-Sheikh, Palestine's civil affairs minister, said a "fierce and open war is being waged against the Palestinian people... by the occupation (Israeli) forces".

He called for the Palestinian leadership to take "unprecedented decisions" without elaborating.