Since 2016, Mohammad el-Halabi, a Palestinian from Gaza, has languished in an Israeli prison for a crime he did not commit. He was convicted by an Israel court in June 2022, on false charges of terrorism.

In the absence of any substantive evidence El-Halabi, an operations manager at the Christian relief NGO, World Vision International, was accused by Israel of supporting Hamas, which controls the besieged Palestinian territory.

I have been a lawyer in Israel for almost 25 years, representing many defendants, Israelis and Arabs alike, in Israel’s court system. I have seen firsthand how, for Palestinians, a fair trial is at best a highly remote or distant possibility. As Halabi’s defence attorney, I also saw how such a fair trial for Palestinians is flat-out impossible.

El-Halabi’s trial is a microcosm of the impossible task Palestinians face in proving their innocence. El-Halabi was sentenced to 12 years in prison last year.

As his trial has progressed, I have come to realise that he has been convicted on false statements and so-called “evidence”.

For example, the Israeli prosecutors routinely hid information, that they were using to frame el-Halabi. In a fair trial, I’d be able to see all evidence without any complications, in line with the right of the defence to review what the prosecution submits in a court against the accused.

At the beginning of his arrest, Israel had even denied el-Halabi legal representation and he was not allowed to see any lawyer for two months.

When my team and I began probing the prosecution for evidence against my client, the court twisted rules to make sure that actual evidence against el-Halabi - that might have exonerated him - was not admitted for trial.

If this isn’t enough, take a look at how the trial (read: mistrial) has proceeded so far.

Where’s the evidence?

The prosecution did not offer a single piece of objective evidence to support or substantiate the claims against el-Halabi throughout the trial.

He was charged with diverting funds to Hamas while working with World Vision. Israeli investigators confiscated all the records and documents related to various projects of the organisation. They also took custody of the NGO’s bank accounts and related records concerning its general and specific activity in Gaza.

During his testimony, the lead investigator admitted that they didn’t examine or vet any of the documents they confiscated, claiming that there were too many documents to go over!

He also admitted knowing nothing about how exactly the organisation’s funds were diverted.

The evidence that we, the defence team, meticulously collected, was not entertained by Natan Zlochower, the lead judge in the case (out of a panel consisting of 3 judges), who time and again said it must be “untrue” since it contradicts charges against el-Halabi.

Can’t copy the documents

At the start of the trial, the prosecution separated the evidence into three sections: one visible part, which included nothing against el-Halabi, and two hidden parts.

The second part is so secret that neither the defence nor the court can see or know what it contains.

Moreover, the defence was also denied a copy of the third part. I was only allowed to examine a copy (not original) of this evidence in the presence of two investigators, preventing me from copying anything for the record.

The prosecution even refused to let defence specialists review the documents, even after a preliminary assessment revealed that the supposed evidence was a forgery.

Even when I was allowed to take notes on the evidence, I was asked to write it down on the prosecutor’s laptop. Even my arguments to the court had to be typed on that laptop, in front of state investigators. And the laptop was brought in only at times that were convenient for the investigators!

The court even came up with a new “rule” that barred me from taking notes and questioning the validity of confidential evidence.