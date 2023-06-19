On the afternoon of May 13, days after Israel began bombarding the besieged Gaza, Ezdin Abu Hamada, 16, and his family, were glued to the TV screen in the living room of their two-storey house. Someone from Israel called his father with an ultimatum: ‘Get out of the building. It can be bombed.’

Tel Aviv says its missiles and artillery only targets Palestinian gunmen hiding in the densely populated areas. But what it often doesn’t talk about is the collateral damage the Israeli strikes have on the lives and homes of ordinary civilians.

Half an hour after the call to Hamada’s father, Israeli rockets and shells rained down on an apartment building located not far from Hamada’s house.

“We ran from our house and watched what happened from a few miles away. I saw all the destruction,” Hamada says.

“The building that was struck was squashed like a biscuit."

The shockwaves and impact of the Israeli ammunition destroyed Hamada’s home as well. Walls came down, window glass shattered to pieces, rooms collapsed onto each other.

"Nothing was left standing there," he says.

Afterwards, Hamada waded through the debris of his house, searching for anything that could be salvaged. My school books, my tablets, even clothes - everything was ruined. And I have exams coming up.”

In the recent Israeli assault on Gaza that began in early May, hundreds of Palestinians homes were partly damaged or completely destroyed, forcing more than a thousand people to live in temporary accommodations, with relatives or tents, says Salama Marouf, the director of Gaza's government media office.

Hamada’s family of eight including his five siblings have moved into his grandfather’s home in the Sabra neighborhood in the heart of Gaza.

“We all live in one room. There’s no other to spare,” he says.

All over again

Losing a home like this is painful. Losing it twice can be traumatizing and that’s what Hamada is going through.

In 2014, when he was ten-years-old, Israel had carried out a brutal series of airstrikes in Gaza, killing 74 people.

That flare-up destroyed the Hamada family home. The attacks began in the night and went on for the whole day, he recalled in between sobs.

“At that time, I had no idea what was going on. I just heard heavy and constant bombing everywhere,” said Hamada. “I heard my family say the region had been bombed by tanks, artillery and jets, and that many people bled to death inside their homes because medical personnel couldn't enter.”

With dead bodies strewn on the roads, Hamada says his family hopped on to a truck and moved to their grandfather’s home.

They lived like that for 5 years until his father bought a house in Deir al Balah neighborhood, from where they were displaced last month.

"We thought our new house was in a relatively safer neighbourhood.

I don’t know how long we will have to endure this,” says Hamada.

'A second Nakba'