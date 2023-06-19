TÜRKİYE
TRNC's rise on the global stage imminent: Turkish VP
Cevdet Yilmaz asserts during Lefkosa visit that TRNC, as a sovereign state, will soon claim its rightful place within the framework of international law.
Turkish VP Cevdet Yilmaz stated that Türkiye will continue to advocate a two-state solution for Cyprus. / Photo: AFP. / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
June 19, 2023

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will soon take the place it deserves on the international stage, the Turkish vice president has said on his first visit to the nation since taking office.

"I believe that the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people, as a sovereign state and nation, will soon take their deserved place in the international arena, within the framework of international law," Cevdet Yilmaz told a news conference in the capital Lefkosa on Monday.

"We are already continuing our work in consensus and unity of hearts in this regard," he added.

Yimaz, accompanied by TRNC President Ersin Tatar, added that Turkish Cypriots will gradually overcome embargoes and embrace global connectivity.

"Turkish Cypriots have been facing these unjust embargoes for nearly 50 years, but we will overcome all these problems together," he said.

He called the TRNC's acceptance to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer state a "valuable step," which is a significant "indication of Türkiye's two-state policy."

'Legitimate rights'

"I believe the TRNC will advance politically, militarily, economically, and sociologically. We will continue to support the Turkish Cypriots with all our institutions and organisations," Yilmaz said.

He stated that Türkiye will continue to advocate a two-state solution for Cyprus, emphasising that a solution can only be built on the realities of the island, which will contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

"Resolving the Cyprus issue in a just, permanent, and sustainable manner, ensuring the legitimate rights and security of the Turkish Cypriots, is one of our country's most important priorities."

"We have never walked away from the negotiating table in pursuit of a solution, but our policy is clear and open: we are always open to a solution based on a two-state framework."

Yilmaz stated that Türkiye is determined to protect the territorial rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.

SOURCE:AA
