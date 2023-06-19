The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will soon take the place it deserves on the international stage, the Turkish vice president has said on his first visit to the nation since taking office.

"I believe that the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people, as a sovereign state and nation, will soon take their deserved place in the international arena, within the framework of international law," Cevdet Yilmaz told a news conference in the capital Lefkosa on Monday.

"We are already continuing our work in consensus and unity of hearts in this regard," he added.

Yimaz, accompanied by TRNC President Ersin Tatar, added that Turkish Cypriots will gradually overcome embargoes and embrace global connectivity.

"Turkish Cypriots have been facing these unjust embargoes for nearly 50 years, but we will overcome all these problems together," he said.

He called the TRNC's acceptance to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer state a "valuable step," which is a significant "indication of Türkiye's two-state policy."