Donors have pledged nearly $1.5 billion in aid for the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the neighbouring countries hosting refugees fleeing the fighting, the United Nations announced.

"Today, donors have announced close to $1.5 billion for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths announced on Monday, at the end of a pledging conference.

A record 25 million people, more than half of Sudan's population, are in need of aid according to the UN, which has two appeals for tackling the crisis: The humanitarian response within Sudan, and the refugee response outside its borders.

"The scale and speed of Sudan's descent into death and destruction is unprecedented," UN chief Antonio Guterres warned during the conference.

"Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region," he added. The appeals need $3 billion this year.

The pledging event was co-organised by the UN's humanitarian and refugee agencies, alongside Egypt, Germany, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, plus the African Union and the European Union, in an attempt to breathe some life into the Sudan appeals.

Money poured into the UN's Ukraine appeals within weeks following Russia's offensive in February last year, but the international response has not been so quick for the crisis in Sudan, now more than two months in.

Related 'Calm' in Sudan's capital as 72-hour ceasefire takes effect

Crucial to prevent crisis from deteriorating

More than two months into the fighting, the UN is worried that the crisis could spill over and destabilise neighbouring African states.