A US federal agent has shot a motorist who was allegedly armed and blocking law enforcement vehicles in Chicago, as tensions in the Democratic stronghold spike ahead of an expected deployment of troops as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.
The Midwestern city is the latest flashpoint in the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign that has seen heavily militarised raids and protests in cities including Los Angeles, Washington and Portland, Oregon.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the shooting took place on Saturday morning after agents were "boxed in by 10 cars."
"Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.
"Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen," she said.
The agency said the motorist "drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds."
"Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack."
McLaughlin also accused Chicago police of "leaving the shooting scene" with officers refusing "to assist us in securing the area."
He also warned that comparing ICE to "Nazi Gestapo" would have consequences.
"Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer," he said.
300 National Guard troops deployment
Chicago police told local broadcaster Fox 32 that officers responded to the scene, but the department "is not involved in the incident or its investigation. Federal authorities are investigating this shooting."
The incident came as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Washington had ordered him to deploy his state's National Guard troops, or else federal authorities would do so over his objections.
"The Trump administration's Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will. It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will," he said on X.
"In the coming hours, the Trump Administration intends to federalise 300 members of the Illinois National Guard."
Pritzker warned that the administration will pull Americans out of their jobs and away from their families to engage in a "manufactured performance", rather than a serious effort to protect the public.
Later, the White House Deputy Press Secretary said Trump authorised the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to Chicago.
"President Trump has authorised 300 national guardsmen to protect federal officers and assets," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.
"President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities."