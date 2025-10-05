A US federal agent has shot a motorist who was allegedly armed and blocking law enforcement vehicles in Chicago, as tensions in the Democratic stronghold spike ahead of an expected deployment of troops as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Midwestern city is the latest flashpoint in the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign that has seen heavily militarised raids and protests in cities including Los Angeles, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the shooting took place on Saturday morning after agents were "boxed in by 10 cars."

"Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen," she said.

The agency said the motorist "drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds."

"Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack."

McLaughlin also accused Chicago police of "leaving the shooting scene" with officers refusing "to assist us in securing the area."

He also warned that comparing ICE to "Nazi Gestapo" would have consequences.

"Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer," he said.